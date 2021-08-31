Carolyn Wethington

Carolyn Elizabeth Demaree Wethington, age 80, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Private services will be held. 

Carolyn was born in Frankfort on August 17, 1941, to the late John Abraham Demaree and Elizabeth Sudduth Demaree. She retired from Allison’s Coin Laundry after serving 45 years as an attendant. She was an avid University of Kentucky and Cincinnati Reds fan. 

She is survived by her children, Keith Jeffries (Brenda), Pam Jeffries, and Teresa Jeffries-Rivas (Eleazar); 9 grandchildren; 1 step-grandson; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special friend, Aubrey Allison. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

