Carroll Eugene “Coach” Moore, 77, husband of Anita Moore, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, after a 20-year fight against Parkinson’s. A native of Frankfort, he was born on August 3, 1943 to the late Erman and Laura Mullins Moore.

Moore Pic.jpg

Carroll Eugene “Coach” Moore

He worked for Kuhlman Electric for about 30 years, after retirement, he went to work for Frankfort Prevention Park YMCA. Eugene was the volunteer basketball coach for 20 years. He coached the first 2 teams to represent Kentucky in the AAU Boys Basketball for ages 12 and under. He was a deacon, middle school boys Sunday School teacher, and member of Evergreen Baptist Church. 

Eugene loved to play center field positions in softball for “Dairy Queen Team" and later for the Evergreen Church Team. He enjoyed driving his John Deere 1010 tractor. He was always plowing, mowing, or plowing snow for his neighbors.

He loved camping, boating, fishing, and going on instant scenic drives in the country. Eugene served his country in the US Army during Vietnam.

Eugene graduated from Franklin County High School and went to Lee Junior College. He came from a farm life and was brought up to try to fix things himself and passed the “hard work” ethic onto his family. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people smile. 

In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his sons, Timothy “Tim” Eugene (Amy Holman) Moore, Finchville, and Marc Allen (Jodi Lynn) Moore, Woodford Co.; and his grandchildren, Matthew Ray Moore, Lauren Elisabeth Moore, and Addison Mackenzie Moore. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Moore.

Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Evergreen Baptist Church at 2698 Evergreen Road, Frankfort. Due to allergies in the family, the family requests memorial contributions be made to American Parkinson’s Disease Research at www.apdaparkinsons.org. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To send flowers to the family of Carroll Moore, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 21
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 21, 2021
3:00PM-4:00PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
2698 Evergreen Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription