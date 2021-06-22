VERSAILLES — Services for Catherine “Cathy” Updike Reed, 67, wife of Clyde Reed, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Reed died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

