Catherine Lindsey Graham went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2021, at the age of 94 at home surrounded by her family.

Catherine Graham.jpg

Catherine Graham

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James T. Graham, Sr. and sister, Dr. Anna Marie Wolfe. Catherine was born March 11, 1927, to the union of Addie and John Lindsey.

Catherine was a member of First Baptist Church, Clinton St., Frankfort. She retired from Kentucky State University after 40 years of service. She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post 9235.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Paula Anne Townsend (Roy), Teresa Graham (Doris); devoted son, James T. Graham, Jr. (Pam); grandchildren, Gordon Mattison, Carla Graham Carter, Kristie Graham, James Graham, III, and Kimberly Hicks; a host of great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren; a niece and nephews; cousins; and, beloved friends.

Services will be held at the chapel and burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at noon with Rev. Dr. Rosby Glover officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Chapel from 11 a.m. until noon service time.

Serving as pallbearers will be Anna Clay, Oscar Downs, Derrick Graham, Jeremiah Green, Mark Hoover, Joshua Smith, and Shane Smith.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at https://shumakeanddaughters.com/.

