Private funeral services for Catherine Cook Smith, affectionately known as Kate, are being planned at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. She died Dec. 7, at her home, Amber Oaks Assisted Living Center, after a brief illness. She was 97.
Catherine was born in Shelby County to parents, Francis Cook and Alma Moore Cook.
She was a graduate of the Bagdad School and began married life in 1944 with Odell Smith.
For over 57 years Kate was quintessential hostess to thousands at their South Benson Road farm in the Bridgeport community of Franklin County. She delighted in nothing more than people gathering at her table enjoying good food and fellowship.
Year after year, Kate’s green thumb was revealed in her breathtaking flowers, reminiscent of English-Country gardens. Her gift of creativity inspired her interior design, quilting, crafting, and her love of antiques that completed the home.
Catherine loved her Graefenburg Baptist Church family and expressed that love in service on a variety of committees and teaching capacities over her 75 years plus of membership.
She is preceded in death by husband, Odell Smith; stepmother, Lily Cook; brothers, Leo and Cleo Cook.
Survivors include three sons, Larry (Nancy), David (Sharon) and Kevin (Kathy); four grandsons, Davin (Angie), Derek (Sherri), Kyle, Brandon; and step-grandson, Travis Keating; eight great-grandchildren, Eliza, McKenna, Marley, Jet, Dalton, Elena, Harmon and Kaden; several nieces, nephews and her Amber Oaks family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graefenburg Baptist Church’s Building Fund, 11288 Frankfort Road, Waddy, KY 40076 or to Center Point, 1050 Elephant Trail, Gainesville, GA 30501.
Please visit our website to send the family messages of condolence at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.
