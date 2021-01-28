Clark, Cathy PIC.jpg

Cathy Ann Clark

Cathy Ann Clark, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021, with loved ones visiting her side following a long illness. A private mass will follow visitation services and then her internment to be at the Frankfort Cemetery. 

Cathy was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 9, 1951, to the late John Edward Tinker and Joy Ann Carter Tinker. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, graduated Good Shepherd High School and attended Kentucky State University as a biology major.

Family was most important to Cathy. She loved to cook and well known for her soul food. She loved to have company at any time of the day. She enjoyed playing cards, community cookouts, late night coffee chats, making jewelry and loved playing bingo. She was an avid animal lover taking in any stray she could with cats being her favorite. She cared for many children through her life as a babysitter and she was known by her peers for always giving the very best of herself in any way she could. 

Cathy is survived by her mother, Joy Ann Carter Tinker; her children, Melissa Clark (Dennis King), Krista (Chris) Acrey, Kathleen Clark and Shane Clark; her siblings, Michael Tinker, Barbara (Taylor) Manley, Donna Tinker, Peggy Isham and Patricia Ferguson; her grandchildren, Sabrina Clark, Rachel Williamson, Kaleb Hedger, Blake Hedger, Erica Clark and Rebecca Martinez; step-grandchildren, James Clark and John Clark, Makayla (Larry) Kirby, Nathan King and Jared King; her great-grandchildren, Liam Hedger, Kenzlee Sexton, Christen Kirby, Landon Kirby; also seven nieces, four nephews, five great-nieces and seven great- nephews. 

She was preceded in death by her father, John Edward Tinker; and her late ex-husband, Roy James “Butch” Clark. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Harrods Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodsbrothers.com

