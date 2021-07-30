Cathy Layne Sheets Moore, age 71, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cathy was born in Frankfort on November 15, 1949, to the late Earl Sheets and Maxine Stigers Sheets. She retired from the Kentucky State Government Attorney General’s Office after serving many years as a paralegal. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife and mother.

She is survived by her children, Heather Layne Moore (Greg McCoy), Ashley Brooke Moore, and Heath Redmon Moore (Bobbi); grandchildren, Taylor Brooke Downey, Lillian Catherine McCoy, Nicholas Perkins, and Seth Christian Perkins, and by 6 beloved sisters. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Redmon Moore; son, Earl Shane Moore; and grandson, William Redmon McCoy.

Serving as pallbearers will be Heath Redmon Moore, Greg McCoy, Daniel Downey, Nicholas Perkins, Seth Perkins and Patrick Grugin.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

