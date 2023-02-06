Caysen Asher James Culwell, age 13 days, born on January 20, 2023, passed away in his sleep on February 2, 2023. Private services will be held.

Survivors are his mother, Kelsee Okuly; his father, Raymond J. Malena; his brother, Raymond A. Malena; grandmother, Diane (Culwell) Mullins; grandparents, Walter and Laura (Moretti) Malena; great-grandfather, Raymond Moretti; great-grandmother, Dorothy Malen; aunts and

