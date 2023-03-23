Services for Cecil Florian, 82, husband of Brenda Bruin Florian, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville. Florian died Wednesday, March 22. 

To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Florian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

