Services for Cecil Johnson, 89, husband of Bernice Johnson, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Johnson died Friday, Jan. 13.

To plant a tree in memory of Cecil Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

