A family graveside service Cecilia “Gyp” Whitaker, 98, widow of Martin Whitaker, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life for family and friends will be at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Whitaker died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Cecilia Whitaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

