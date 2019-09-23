Dorothy Cedell Goins Black, 98, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Services were held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dan Luttrell officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Josh Rayborn officiating the committal service. The family received friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Mrs. Black was born in Frankfort on April 25, 1921, to the late Rufus and Vella Thurman Goins. She worked as a social worker and in her spare time enjoyed gardening and canning. She was especially talented with quilting and cooking. She was a longtime member of Antioch Community Church. A woman with a generous heart, she was compassionate to all and had a special love for dogs.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Goins; nieces and nephews, Linda Stivers (Jesse), Donnie Goins (Pat), Ronnie Goins (Janet), Kathy Collins (Frank), Connie Goins and Tommy Goins; and by numerous great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Albert Black and siblings, Joe Thomas Goins, Marie Goins Tracy and Cecil Goins.
Serving as pallbearers were Tommy Goins, Connie Goins, Jesse Stivers, Ronnie Goins, Frank Collins and Tim McKinney. Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Goins and Butch Smith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.