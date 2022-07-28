Margaret “Celeste” Curlin Moore, 94, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2022. She was born in Clinton, Kentucky, on June 7, 1928, to William P. and Margaret “Maggie” Flatt Curlin.

Celeste was preceded in death by her loving husband, Benjamin G. Moore Sr.; daughter, Margaret Celeste “Lestie” Moore; and her parents.

Celeste Moore
Service information

Aug 6
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 6, 2022
2:00PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
