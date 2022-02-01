Ceri M. Geissinger, 55, wife of Ralph E. Gosney, passed away on January 31, 2022.
 
Born in Miami, Florida on December 17, 1966, Ceri was the daughter of Bradley James Geissinger and the late Catherine Dorr. She was a 1984 graduate of Heath High School in Paducah and a 1990 graduate of the University of Kentucky, and worked as a chemical engineer for Union Carbide/Dow Chemical. She had also spent time living in St. Albans, West Virginia, and Bowling Green, Ohio.
 
Along with her husband Ralph and father Bradley, Cheri is also survived by a son, Lambert Gosney, and a brother, Bradley James Lower.
 
She was a member of the Church of Christ and attended Mt. Carmel Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing and was a member of several sewing groups, and also enjoyed ballroom dancing, gardening, raising chickens, teaching and tutoring. She was passionate about worshipping God and praying that people would choose life and often attended inspirational worship services.
 
A memorial service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 8 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 7 from 4-6 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. 
 
Memorial contributions are suggested to Children First: Love and Hope Inc., P.O. Box 956, Frankfort, KY 40601. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ceri Geissinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription