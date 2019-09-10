Funeral services for Charles A. Jackson, 92, of Frankfort, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Steve Weaver will officiate. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home until the time of service.
Charles died Monday afternoon at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. A native of Frankfort, he ran various small businesses around town. He was a craftsman, a fisherman and an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. He was also a member of Farmdale Baptist Church.
Son of the late, Lillian Bryant and Orbie Jackson, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Anderson and Patricia McCauley; and great-granddaughter, Cecelia Bishop.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Nell Nash Jackson; his children, Ron (Cathy) Jackson and Linda (Cecil) Goodlett; grandchildren, Dr. Paul (Melissa) Goodlett, Emily (Dan) Staples, Allison (Ted) Shy and Sarah (Seth) Bishop; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Pauline (Chester) Pulliam; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Pulliam, Daniel Staples, Seth Staples, Drew Goodlett, Mike McCauley and Larry McCauley. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Dunnigan, Chester Pulliam, Seth Bishop and Cecil Goodlett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.