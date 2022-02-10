Services for Charles A. Smither, 51, will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the funeral home for burial expenses. Condolences may be shared at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.

