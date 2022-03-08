A celebration of life service for Charles Aldred Tingle, 73, widower of Judith Ann Mushrush Tingle, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at North Frankfort Baptist Church on Owenton Road. Military honors will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Tingle died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Tingle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription