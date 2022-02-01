Services for Charles Irvin Bramer Sr., 84, widower of Rosezellar Bramer, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Bramer died Monday.

