VERSAILLES — Services for Charles Buford Welch, 95, will be held at noon on Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, with Rev. Gilbert Sargent officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Welch died Wednesday.

