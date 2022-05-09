A graveside service for Charles “Charlie” A. Eldridge, 62, will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Eldridge died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Eldridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription