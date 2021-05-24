Charles "Charlie" Darrell Powers, 81, husband of Carolyn Jo (CJ) Heightchew Powers, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born in Hawesville, KY, to the late Ruberta Arrington and Charles Wesley Powers.

Charles "Charlie" Darrell Powers

He was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church and worked as a civil engineer for the Transportation Cabinet for over 30 years. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved his Wildcats.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Julianne (Rex) Little; two brothers, Jackie (Brenda) Powers, and Delbert (Phyllis) Powers; extended family; and many wonderful neighbors and friends.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Lexington Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators in his memory. www.clarklegacycenter.com

