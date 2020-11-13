LAWRENCEBURG — Arrangements for Charles “Charlie” Dwayne Fackler, 61, are under the direction of Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Fackler died Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
