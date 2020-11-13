LAWRENCEBURG — Arrangements for Charles “Charlie” Dwayne Fackler, 61, are under the direction of Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Fackler died Friday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Fackler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

