Charles (Charlie) Flinchum Jr. 91, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. A native of Winchester, Charlie retired from both Southern States and Kentucky State Police.
He is a member of the West Frankfort Church of God. He also worked at L & N Railroad and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Hadsock and Kathy (Gary) Goins both of Frankfort; granddaughter, Bertha Sutton, Frankfort; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen (Johnny) Webster, Frankfort; great-nephew, Jamie Bailey; and special friends, John and DeAnn Feamster.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Robinson Flinchum; his parents, Charlie Mason Flinchum and Lillie Mae Hall Flinchum; grandson, Robert Vernon Wilson; brothers, Cory Flinchum, Courtney Flinchum, Harold Flinchum; and sisters, Virginia Estes and Lorena Flinchum.
Visitation will be Monday 10 a.m. to noon and service at noon at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Lloyd Arnold, officiating.
Pallbearers are Bud Palmer, Lloyd Arnold, R.L. Hall, Eddie Flinchum, Zachary Omega Wilson and Danny Flinchum.
Committal will be at Winchester Cemetery, Winchester, Kentucky, at 2:30 pm. V.F.W. 4075th will conduct military honors
You may share memories and leave condolences at www.ljtfuneralhome.com.