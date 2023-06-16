Charles “Chuck” Lee Cunningham, age 70, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Meredith Siler officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and from 11 a.m. until noon on Thursday with an Elks service beginning at noon p.m.

 Mr. Cunningham was born in Frankfort on January 30, 1953, to the late Lawrence Barry Cunningham and Louise Morrow Cunningham. He retired as an engineer technologist from the Kentucky State Government Transportation Cabinet. Mr. Cunningham was a member of Elks Lodge 530 and past state president of the Kentucky Elks Association. He was also a member of Crestwood Baptist Church.

