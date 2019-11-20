VERSAILLES — No services are planned at this time for Charles “Chuck” Lynn, 46, husband of Jackie Lynn. Clark Legacy Center is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. He died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Lynn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

