Charles David Lee, age 82, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Rev. David Rayborn officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Mr. Lee was born in Frankfort, on Aug. 25, 1937, to the late Harvey Cecil and Mary Kesler Montgomery Lee. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He retired as Director from Siemens Information Systems, and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
He is survived by his children, Karen Sue McWilliams (Kevin) of Trenton, Georgia, Robin Teena Manns, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Terri Lynn Lee Goheen (Steve) of Concord, North Carolina, and Amy Marie Lee, of Hollywood, Florida; brother, Roy W. Lee, of Frankfort; sister, Diana Hemze, of Frankfort; and grandchildren, Steven Goheen, Nicole Goheen, Savannah Manns, Jayden Manns, Gavin McWilliams, Caitlin McWilliams, and Darryl Vaughn.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Kathleen Booth Lee.
Serving as pallbearers will be the V.F.W. Post 4075 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org
