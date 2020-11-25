Charles David Watts, 72 years, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina, surrounded by his family.

Charles David Watts.jpg

Charles David Watts

Charlie was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on Aug. 10, 1948, to Elbert and Vercil Watts. Charlie retired in 2012 from a long career with Aerial Cartographics of America where he was the Director of Business Development and Certified Professional Surveyor and Mapper (PSM), where he played a key role in the state’s adoption of minimum standards for surveyors and mappers. 

He was a loving father, and grandfather, to everyone who needed a father figure in their life. He served as a Sunday School teacher, Jr. Church leader, Elder, Deacon, played Santa Claus at the Volusia Mall, and enjoyed his retirement years with his membership to the Ponce Inlet Corvette Club and travelling the world with the love of his life Charlene. 

Charlie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Charlene Davisworth Watts of Port Orange, Florida; his mother, Vercil Milton Watts of Frankfort, Kentucky; his two daughters, Stephanie Watts Gonter (Michael), Ormond Beach, Florida, and Melanie Watts Novy (Michael), Daytona Beach, Florida; three grandchildren, Ryley, Blake and Jackson Gonter, all of Ormond Beach, Florida; one brother, Donald Watts (Della), Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He also loved his dog Baxter, and his grandpuppies, Boone, Copper and Moose.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Watts.

In true Charlie fashion, there will be a Celebration of Life between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Ormond Garage in Ormond Beach, Florida. 

Everyone knew his love for cars and the family couldn’t think of a better place to remember their favorite car guy. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription