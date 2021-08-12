Funeral services for Charles “Dickie” Russell, 83, of Frankfort, will be held Monday 11 a.m. at Graefenburg Baptist Church. Drs. Philip Meade and Jay Padgett will officiate. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. He died Wednesday at his home.

Charles "Dickie" Russell

Dickie was a native of Lawrenceburg and quality control analyst for Square D Electrical. He was passionate about sports and woodworking, but nothing came before his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a member of Graefenburg Baptist Church and the Kentucky Softball Hall of Fame.

Survivors include his daughters, Vicki (Larry) Smith and Patti (John) Rhea, Frankfort; grandchildren, Ryan (Whitney) Smith, Kayla (Matt) Lee, Abbey (Adam) Stinnett, Kelsi (Conner Brown) Sheets, Nate Rhea, Brett Rhea and Matt Rhea; great-grandchildren, Beau Ryan Smith, Henry Major Lee and Delta Sue Lee; brother, Jimmy (Joretta) Russell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Russell; sister, Daisy Robinson; and brother, John Robert Russell.

Bearers will be Ryan Smith, Matt Lee, Nate Rhea, Adam Stinnett and Conner Brown. Honorary bearers are Greg Moore, Greg Van, Victor Smith, Rick Woodside, Byron Crawford, Mike Robinson, Bob Spencer, Doug Smith and the GBC Breakfast Bunch.

Memorial contributions may be made to Graefenburg Baptist Church playground and pavilion fund.

