MIDWAY — Services for Charles Donald Diamond, 80, husband of Shela Wall Diamond, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the funeral home. Diamond died Friday, March 10.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Diamond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription