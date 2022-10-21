Charles Douglas Wyman, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Services will be held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

