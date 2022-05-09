MIDWAY — Services for Charles E. Leigh, 97, husband of Doris J. Leigh, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center in Frankfort. Burial will follow in Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Leigh died Friday.

