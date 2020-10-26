Funeral services for Charles Edward Bratcher, 86, of Frankfort, will be held noon Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Dr. Bob Browning and Dr. Keith Felton will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to service time. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the service.

He died Saturday at UK Medical Center. A native of Morganfield, Kentucky, he was the son of Charles and Bulah Porter Bratcher. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Kentucky state government as a therapeutic recreation specialist.

He was a member of the Alumni Association of the University of Kentucky and Georgetown College, member of First Baptist Church, St. Clair and a Hospice volunteer.

Charles was preceded in death by wife, Reva Bratcher; brothers, David, Don and Harold Bratcher.

Survivors include his children, Sarah (David) Lovell, London, Kentucky, Debra Bratcher, Mesquite, Texas, Diana and Carolyn Bratcher, Lexington, Jodi (Ron) Rice and Bruce (Hilary) Bratcher, Frankfort; sister-in-law, Jodi Bratcher, Owensboro; grandchildren, Amy (Clay) Gibson, Lexington, Lori (Dan) List, Cincinnati and Dallas Thompson and Jesse Bailey, Frankfort; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Cece Gibson.

His children and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers with honorary bearers being the Keystone Class of First Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Salato Center, One Sportsman’s Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601 or First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair, Frankfort, KY 40601.

