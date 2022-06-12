LAWRENCEBURG — No public services will be held for Charles Edward “Eddie” Campbell Jr., 56, husband of Mamie Tindall Campbell.  He passed away Saturday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Cremation was chosen.  Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

