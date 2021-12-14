LAWRENCEBURG – Services for Charles Edward Newsome, 82, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Newsome died Monday at his home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Newsome as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

