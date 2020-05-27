A graveside service for Charles Ervin Dale Jr., 75, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Dale died Sunday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- US communities face tough choices on opening public pools
- Title IX major factor for colleges looking at sports cuts
- UFC, boxing back on in Vegas after Nevada approves return
- Packers' Jones says his contract status won't distract him
- Ross Stripling pitches ... financial advice during pandemic
- Judge sets June 4 hearing for suspects in Arbery slaying
- Knicks hire 3 executives to work in Rose's front office
- Two Frankfort students earn Dean's List honors at Berea College
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort ALDI to open on Thursday
- Updated: Frankfort teen has been missing for six days
- Five questions with Amy McGrath
- Old and new lovers of ALDI rejoice at Frankfort store's opening
- How one Frankfort church plans to worship this weekend
- Your Frankfort takeout dining guide: Locally owned restaurants you can support
- Former FCS finance director pleads guilty to money laundering, faces up to 23 years in prison
- Leaders, local respond to effigy of Beshear at Sunday rally
- Indoor and outdoor dining returns to Frankfort
- Frankfort man indicted for allegedly threatening, assaulting FBI agents
Images
Videos
Commented
- CARTOON: AG Cameron says goodbye to robocalls (10)
- Letter: Are nursing homes to blame? (10)
- Freedom Rally draws hundreds to Capitol steps on Memorial Day weekend (9)
- Waldridge barred from rescinding vote on Fort Hill conservation easement (8)
- Letter: Time to remove Trump, McConnell and Barr from office (7)
- Letter: Writer responds to 'misstatements' (6)
- City one step closer to drafting conservation easement for Leslie Morris Park; designation could make bike ban permanent (6)
- Leaders, local respond to effigy of Beshear at Sunday rally (6)
- Guest columnists: Beshear's veto of SB 9 unnecessarily divides in effort to save lives (6)
- Guest columnist: FRMC is diligent in fight against COVID-19 (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.