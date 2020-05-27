A graveside service for Charles Ervin Dale Jr., 75, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Dale died Sunday.

