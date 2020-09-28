A graveside service for Charles Evan Vanoy, 83, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Vanoy died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Vanoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

