Services for Charles Franklin Cummins, 84, are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com.
