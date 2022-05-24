Funeral services for Charles Franklin "Frank" Salchli Jr., 62, of Frankfort, will be noon Thursday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Frank passed away on Saturday.

Salchli, Frank.jpeg

Charles Franklin Salchli Jr.

Frank was a devoted son, father, brother, cousin, nephew and friend.

He is survived by his son, Zachary Salchli, (Ashley), of Bowling Green; his daughter Stephanie S. Hukill (Darren), of Frankfort; and his sister, Melissa Salchli,(Scott) of Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Charles Franklin Salchli Sr.; and his mother, Myrtle Ann Grigsby Salchli.

Frank was a devoted father and grandfather also survived by his grandaughters, Adalynn and Harper; and his grandson, Grayson. 

Frank retired from state government Department of Information Technology and was an avid lover of music, sports and UK. Frank could be seen often strolling downtown, cheering on the Cats, playing the net during a tennis match or laughing it up at the concert series. 

Having never met a stranger, Frank's warm smile and contagious laughter will forever be remembered in all those he came across. Though he will be greatly missed, his large presence in so many lives will live on in those memories of corny jokes and goofy dance moves. Frank was truly one of a kind and he will be in our hearts forever and always. 

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit their website to leave the family messages of condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Salchli, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription