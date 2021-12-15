Charles Grover Washburn, age 82, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tony Andrade officiating. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Mr. Washburn, lovingly known as “Spider” to many, was born in New Castle, Kentucky, on December 15, 1938, to the late Charles Washburn and Rosa Maupin Washburn. He retired from Harrod Concrete. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on cars. He mostly loved being with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary C. McClease Washburn; children; Charles S. Washburn (Cindy), Brenda Washburn Barnes (Terry), and Cathy Washburn Stone (Terrence); grandchildren, Stephanie Burton (Chris) and Tiffany Wynn (Coty); and great-grandchildren, Caydon Washburn, Kinsley Burton, Azlyn Armstrong, Adeline Hensley, Amelia Wynn, Tanner Wynn, Brycen Wynn, and Novahlynn Wynn. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his five siblings.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jay Mitchell, Gary Mitchell, Denny Washburn, Coty Wynn, Joshua Hensley, Chris Burton, Kamren Maddox, and Dakota Winters. Honorary pallbearers will be Daryl Snook, Roy Gene Snook, Daryl Young, Conrad Guntermuth, Caydon Washburn, and Bill Armstrong.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To send flowers to the family of Charles Washburn, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 17
Visitation
Friday, December 17, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 18
Service
Saturday, December 18, 2021
11:00AM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription