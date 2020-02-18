VERSAILLES — Visitation for Charles Ruggles Hughes, 87, husband of Ivy Pulliam Hughes, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hughes died Tuesday.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription