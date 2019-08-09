LAWRENCEBURG — Funeral services for Charles Kenneth Stinnett, 73, will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service. He died Thursday. Condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription