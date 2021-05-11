CAMPBELLSVILLE — Charles L. Bright, 84, died May 8, 2021.

Charles Bright.jpg

Charles L. Bright

He is survived by two daughters, Lissa Suzanne Bright (Cory Tucker) and Leigh Anne Bright; two grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters. 

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 15, 2021, with the funeral at 2 p.m. at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

 

