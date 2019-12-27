Charles L. ‘Chuck’ Willis Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Louis Willis Jr. passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Sue Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Friday.
Chuck was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 20, 1961. He grew up in Frankfort, and attended Franklin County High School and the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He was retired from the Kentucky State Government Cabinet for Economic Development, and lived in Louisville at the time of his death.
Chuck is survived by his sons Dawson Willis and Andrew “Drew” Willis; as well as by his father, Charles Louis “Buddy” Willis of Vero Beach, Florida; and his sister, Lee Willis Morris (Andrew), of Arlington, Virginia. He is also survived by his nephews, William, Jack and Dominic Morris.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Dawson Willis.
Pallbearers will be Dawson Willis, Andrew Willis, William Morris, Jack Morris, Dominic Morris and Michael Dudgeon.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Church of Ascension, 311 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
