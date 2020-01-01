Services for Charles L. “Chuck” Willis Jr., 58, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Willis died Dec. 22.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Willis, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

