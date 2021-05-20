LAWRENCEBURG – Private graveside services for Charles Lee Clark, 90, husband of Shirley Ward Clark, will be held. A public visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Clark died Wednesday at his home.  

