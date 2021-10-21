Charles Douglas McKinney, Jr., known to everyone as Chuck, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

First and foremost, Chuck was a Christian and loved his God. He attended Choateville Christian church and loved his church family. A veteran of the Gulf War, he served his country in the United States Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division.

He was an avid gun enthusiast, enjoyed mechanical tasks on vehicles, and going to car shows with his 1968 Ford truck. Chuck also loved to read about history, especially about the Titanic and 9/11, and also loved a good Stephen King novel.

He loved his English bulldog, Koko, and his cat Thornberry.

Chuck was employed by Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky for 16 years, was a team leader, and had recently started at the Lexus plant.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bonnie.

He leaves behind his wife of eleven years, Kristie Tudor McKinney. He had four children, Charles “Hank” McKinney (Tiffany), Rebecca Massey (Miles), Matthew McKinney (Marisa), and Shelby “Alex” McKinney (Miles Carter); two brothers, Troy McKinney (Gladys) and Mark McKinney (Billie Jo); and six grandchildren, Christopher, Colton, Chloe, Bell, Charlie, and Case.

He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews who will forever miss him.

Chuck’s family will receive guests at Choateville Christian Church on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, beginning at 11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Brother Mike Napier officiating. Chuck will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Donations in Chuck’s memory can be made to Choatville Christian Church. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and an online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com

To send flowers to the family of Charles McKinney, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
1:00PM
Choateville Christian Church
1533 Devils Hollow Rd
Frankort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Oct 26
Visitation
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Choateville Christian Church Cemetery
1533 Devils Hollow Rd
Frankort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 26
Interment Service
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
2:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription