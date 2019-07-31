LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Charles Norbert Klink, 98, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. He died Wednesday. 

