Services for Charles Owen Bush Sr., 87, of Frankfort, will be 4 p.m. Sunday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Dr. Phil Hill will officiate. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery, Cadiz, Kentucky, on Monday after visitation at Goodwin Funeral Home, 138 Main St., Cadiz, Kentucky, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday with services at 1 p.m.
Mr. Bush died Thursday at his home. A native of Cadiz (Trigg County) Kentucky Mr. Bush was a civil engineer and self-employed road contractor. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and member of First United Methodist Church.
He was devoted to his family and was an avid golfer and fan of the New York Yankees and Kentucky Wildcats.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years Martha Thomas Bush; daughters, Karen (Frank) Mace, Tampa, Florida, and Kimberly Suter, Frankfort; son, Charles (Sandra) Bush, Frankfort; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Myrtle Adams, Martha Bannister, Lexie, Horris, Carlos, John, Robert, Travis, Cecil and Kenneth Bush.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Allen, David Hughes, Jarrett Wilhelm, Jordan Wilhelm, Chaz Wilhelm, Tommy Mace, Justin Suter and Nick Sandoval.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.
