Services for Charles R. Parker, 73, will be 7 p.m. on Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Parker died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Parker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

