Charles Raymond

Charles Damon Raymond, age 45, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday. 

Charles was born in Frankfort on June 3, 1976. From the age of 16, he worked at Kentucky Car Wash alongside his father, and was recently employed as a truck driver for Harrod Concrete.

Charles was an avid University of Kentucky fan. He loved his family and friends, but mostly loved time spent with his kids. 

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Dawn Penn Raymond; mother, Melinda Sue Rodgers Calix (stepfather, Cesar Calix); children, Makena Smith, Avah Raymond, Charles X. Raymond, and Elijah Raymond; brother, Bruce Raymond; mother-in-law, Kathy Henson (Martin); and father-in-law, Gary Penn. He was also survived by many wonderful friends. 

He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Damon Raymond. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

